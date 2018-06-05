Home News NASS threatens to invoke powers against executive
NASS threatens to invoke powers against executive
News
Nigeria
NASS threatens to invoke powers against executive

NASS threatens to invoke powers against executive

A joint session of the National Assembly has today threatened to invoke the full powers of the parliament against the executive if their resolutions, Vote of No Confidence against the IGP, and others are not implemented.

The National Assembly after a closed door session that lasted for over hours reached a resolution to include …

1. Security agencies must be given a marching order to curtail the killings across the country and protect lives of innocent Nigerians

2. The harassment and humiliation by the executive or perceived political opponent by the police must be put to an end.

3. The executive must ensure a strict adherence to the rule of law.

4. The president must be held accountable for the actions of his appointee.

5. Government should show sincerity in the fight against corruption.

6. Sanctity of the National Assembly must be protected and pursue those who invaded the National Assembly and hijacked the mace.

7. Natioanl Assembly will liase with the ECOWAS parliament, EU, UN, Civil Society Organization to save the country’s democracy .

8. Curtail the growing state of unemployment.

9. Pass Vote of no Confidence on the IGP.

10. Pass Vote of Confidence on the President of the Senate, Speaker of the House Yakubu Dogara

11. And if nothing is done, the National Assembly will not hesitate to invoke its powers on the Executive

Both Chambers however adjourned plenary indefinitely. This were the resolutions reached after a joint session.

