The Bayelsa Chairperson of the International Federation Of Women Lawyers, Dise Ogbise wants legal practitioners to provide professional legal services to indigents in the state.

The state FIDA Chairperson was speaking to lawyers during her maiden address as the newly-elected Chairman of the Sagbama Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, Bayelsa State chapter.

She also called for effective collaboration with other arms of government through advocacy.

