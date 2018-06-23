Home Health NDLEA vows to sustain fight against illicit drugs
Image result for NDLEA vows to sustain fight against illicit drugsThe National drug law enforcement Agency, NDLEA has promised to sustain the fight against illicit drug trafficking and abuse in Anambra State.

This was made public at the continuous trial of a woman and her Daughter, caught in possession of substances suspected to be Cocaine and Cannabis Sativa and arraigned before the federal high court Awka .

The head of legal, NDLEA Anambra state, disclosed that the command would stop at nothing, to ensure the fight against drug trafficking and abuse was sustained.

The case has been adjourned till 21st of July.

