NGO sets to enhance socio-economic devt of Ogun West indigenes

A non government organisation is set to enhance the socio-economic development of Ogun West Indigenes through grassroots football competition among youths of the Senatorial District. This position was made known during the first edition of an interschool football competition, which held at the Comprehensive High School Ayetoro, where Community High School, Imeko engaged Alaye High School, Ayetoro.

Speaking with Newsmen, leader of the NGO, Gbenga Akinwande said indigent students would be encouraged while quality players would emerge through sponsorship and scholarship.

