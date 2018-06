The National Human Rights Commission in collaboration with PLAN International, has called on States to develop National Strategies, to ensure Inclusion and participation of children in national issues affecting them.

The call was made in Abuja, during a public dialogue, in commemoration of the Day of the African Child.

The Human Rights Body added that the rights of the Nigerian Child, should be prioritized in both national and state budgets, with adequate allocation to allĀ relevant sectors.

