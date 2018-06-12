Nigeria can surprise the world in Russia – Bonfrere Jo

Former Nigeria coach, Johannes Bonfrere known as Bonfrere Jo, has expressed his appreciation to the Muhammadu Buhari led government on finally fulfilling a 24 year promise.

The Dutch tactician received a house as was promised him after the National team won the nations cup in 1994 last week.

On the chances of the super eagles at the World cup in Russia Bonfrere believes the team has enough individual talents to make a difference though they still need to work more as a team.

Bonfrere Jo, who was in our studio earlier on Monday, said the Nigeria’s national team has individual talents capable of surprising the world at the World Cup in Russia.

