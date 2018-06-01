Nigerian Army impounds three truckload of amunition

The Nigerian Army has impounded three trucks loaded with ammunition smuggled into the country from Owode, Southwest Nigeria.

Brigade Commander of 35 Artillery Brigade, Ogun State, General Olaniyi Olatunde said the three trucks contained more than 300,000 live cartridges of pump-action ammunition.

He added that the drivers of the trucks fled and abandoned the ammunition but efforts are being made to get them.

While displaying the impounded trucks and ammunition before newsmen, he said the trucks were impounded following intelligence report.

Share this: Tweet



