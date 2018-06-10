Nigerian reggae artist, Ras Kimono dies after brief illness

One of the leading reggae icons in Nigeria, Ras Kimono, has passed on.

Reports available as at press time indicates he fell ill on Saturday and was rushed by friends to a hospital in Ikeja from where he was transferred to Lagoon Hospital in Ikoyi.

He died this morning despite a planned trip to the US. Tony Okoroji and other members of the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) were on their way to the hospital as at the time of filing this report.

His debut album Under Pressure, led by the single “Rum-Bar Stylée”, was a big hit on the Nigerian music scene in 1989.

His music was greatly influenced by the poverty, inequality and hardship he witnessed in his early life.

