Nigerian Senate reiterates support for Air force

The Nigerian Senate is poised to provide the Country’s Air force with all the support it needs to defeat terror in the country.

The assurance was given at the inauguration of a multipurpose base in Maiduguri.

Correspondent Kolomi Dala reports that chairman of Senate Committee on the Nigerian Air force, Senator Duro Fasheyi cut the tape to declare the beautiful edifice open and the Chief of air staff was quick to deliver the presidential Message to the Fighting airmen and women.

Senator Fasheyi assured the troops of the continued support of the National Assembly, as they continue to fight the insurgents.

The Air force chief and the troops were treated to a sumptuous lunch to mark the eid ceremony inside the new Multi purpose Hall.

Barrister Bernadette, Edem the widow of AVM Edem was grateful to the Air foce chief and his Team for immortalising her deceased Husband.

Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar still remembers the good virtues of the late Commander, air tactical command.

Senator Duro said the national assembly will continue to support the Nigerian air force under the leadership of air Marshal Abubakar

The visit is a morale booster to the Fighting Airmen and women and the message of support from the

National Assembly, especially should give them the encouragement to achieve a quick end to the war against terror in the North East of Nigeria.

