Nigeria's capital inflow rises to $6bn
Nigeria's capital inflow rises to $6bn

The Nigerian economy recorded capital inflows valued at more than $6 billion in the first quarter of 2018.

Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, said the inflow was 600 per cent more than about $1 billion achieved in the first quarter of last year.

Udoma added that the substantial increase in capital inflows into the economy is a clear evidence that investors are becoming increasingly confident of the Nigerian economy.

He says Nigeria’s economic outlook for 2018, over the medium term, is positive with growth in the export sector rising by 59 per cent between 2016 and 2017.

