NNPC GMD, Baru, to address World Gas Confab in Washington

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru, will join other global leaders to speak at the 27thWorld Gas Conference (WGC), taking place from 25th to 29th June 2018 in Washington, United States.

According to a statement issued on Monday by Ndu Ughamadu, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Baru, will during the five-day global show piece, market Nigeria’s tremendous gas potentials as a key driver in the socio-economic development.

The statement reads: “During the five-day global gas showpiece, Baru is expected to market Nigeria’s tremendous gas potentials as a key driver in the nation’s socio-economic development, power generation as well as industrialization.

“As part of the key activities at the conference, Baru will speak on the “Role of Gas in Power Generation” where he is expected to highlight the various gas-to-power initiatives of the Federal Government as championed by the NNPC.”

Commenting on the conference, President, Nigerian Gas Association, Dada Thomas, said with over 192tcf in gas reserves, Nigeria was well-positioned to ensure stable long-term infrastructure development and revenue generation.

The WGC is the most important global gas industry gathering of influential leaders, policy-makers, buyers, sellers and experts on gas.

The 2018 edition of WGC will, for the first time, include participation from professionals working in finance, trading, law, sustainability, renewable as well as policy and government sectors.

Share this: Tweet



