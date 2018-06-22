Home Business NNPC signs $3bn deal, settles cash arrears
NNPC signs $3bn deal, settles cash arrears
Business
News
Nigeria
0

NNPC signs $3bn deal, settles cash arrears

0
0
now viewing

NNPC signs $3bn deal, settles cash arrears

now playing

NNPC announces new environment policy

now playing

NNPC disowns phantom recruitment announcement

now playing

Deadlock as FAAC discovers discrepancy in NNPC's accounting

now playing

Akure residents groan as fuel scarcity bites harder

Fuel-Pump-TVCNews
now playing

Direct fuel supply to independent marketers by NNPC fizzling out queues

Image result for NNPC signs $3bn deal, settles cash arrears

The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Maikanti Baru said corporation has signed three billion dollar deal to boost development in the sector.

Baru disclosed this while speaking on investment in the Oil and Gas Industry at the ongoing OPEC International meeting in Vienna, Austria.

He said its a third party financing deal with international banks adding that oil revenue is key for building the nation’s economy.

He further stated that to encourage existing players in the industry such as the traditional Joint Venture partners, the corporation had settle all outstanding cash call arrears amounting to 5 billion dollars.

Related Posts

NNPC announces new environment policy

TVCN 0

NNPC disowns phantom recruitment announcement

TVCN 0

Deadlock as FAAC discovers discrepancy in NNPC’s accounting

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies