No world cup for Messi as France knock out Argentina
Football
Sports
No world cup for Messi as France knock out Argentina

Russia 2018 will not give Barcelona star forward, Lionel Messi, an elusive international title,  following the ouster of Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup after a 4-3 loss to France in the round of 16.

The French recovered from 2-1 down early in the second half to eliminate Messi and the Argentines in a breathtaking game which saw seven goals.

France opened scoring from the penalty spot in the 13th minute.

Angel Di Maria equalised for Argentina, before Gabriel Mercado deflected Messi’s shot into the net.

Benjamin Parvard drew the French level before two goals by Kylian Mbappe put Les Bleus in front.

Substitute Sergio Aguero pulled one back in stoppage time for Argentina but it was a little too late as France ran away winners, 4-3.

 

