NSCDC intercepts vehicles with adulterated diesel, Kerosene

Image result for NSCDC intercepts vehicles with adulterated diesel, KeroseneThe Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has intercepted a tanker loaded with thirty-three thousand litres of diesel.

Officials of the command also intercepted three vehicles loaded with cans and tanks of adulterated kerosene, totaling three thousand, six hundred litres.

State Commandant, Pedro Ideba, who disclosed this to reporters in Akure, also paraded five suspects along with the seized products.

Correspondent Ayodeji Moradeyo reports that the arrest was another success story for the Ondo State command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The command intercepted a tanker laden with 33,000 litres of diesel in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the State.

Two suspects who were arrested with the tanker could not provide genuine documents to back up their action.

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Pedro Ideba said his men arrested the suspects, following a tip off from members of the public.

Also paraded by the command were three suspects, who loaded their vehicles with adulterated kerosene.  The suspects loaded the product in cans and tanks.

The NSCDC Commandant said the suspects would be charged to court to serve as deterrent to others.

 

