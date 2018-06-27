Home News NUJ condemn unending Plateau killings
NUJ condemn unending Plateau killings
NUJ condemn unending Plateau killings

NUJ condemn unending Plateau killings

Killings: Buhari to visit Plateau for on the spot assessment

Buhari vows to apprehend perpetrators of Plateau killings

Miyetti Allah condemns Plateau killings, says invasion was retaliatory

Tambuwal's spokesman, Imam Imam dies at 41

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has considered with trepidation the continuous killing of innocent citizens in the country especially in North Central and North West regions of the country and the lack of capacity by Government to stop these wanton acts.

According to a press statement from the National Secretary of the Umbrella body for Nigerian journalists, Shuaibu Usman Leman, “These killings, the most recent which occurred in Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos South Local Government Areas of Plateau State, have also thrown up monumental humanitarian and environmental crisis that call for urgent Federal Government intervention.

“Regrettably, this inability to stop the mayhem had angered The various groups in the crisis to resort to self-help which continue to manifest in nonstop brutal acts of reprisal attacks.

“The continued lawlessness and disorder resulting from the failure of Government to restore sanity in these areas have put Nigeria on the list of countries with fragile status.

“We believe the various communities on their part need to do more in terms of encouraging the spirit of peaceful co-existence and resorting to alternative ways and means of resolving their differences instead of the usual recourse to violence with its attendant deadliness.

“We call on the Federal Government to take urgent steps to reverse this dangerous slide before it becomes too late”. he stated.

