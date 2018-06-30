NUPENG threatens strike over unfriendly labour practices

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers, NUPENG has threatened to embark on an indefinite strike in some states in the country, due to unfriendly labour practices.Correspondent Uche Okoro reports that the action will start if the union’s demands aren’t met within seven days.

A familiar tune in organized labor and one that often heralds another season of fuel scarcity whensang by unions in the oil and gas industry.

Once again NUPENG is bracing up for yet another strike aimed at pressing for better welfare and remuneration packages for its members.

And driving this latest agitation is the Port Harcourt zone of NUPENG which identified 12companies as defaulters.

Affected locations include Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross-River, Akwa-Ibom, Benue and all five states of the southeast.

NUPENG called for urgent intervention by Government to avert the looming industrial action. It added that the national body would be compelled to declare a nationwide action soon if nothing is done to address the issues within its Port Harcourt Zone.

