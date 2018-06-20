Home News OAU sacks Professor involved in sex-for-mark scandal
The authorities of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife have dismissed Prof. Akindele Richard who demanded for five rounds of sex to pass a student.

Members of the Senate of the University said Prof. Akindele was dismissed after thorough investigation.

Vice Chancellor of OAU, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, disclosed this to reporters after the meeting of the council on Wednesday.
He said the council, after its findings, concluded that Professor Akindele had an inappropriate relationship with one of his students, Miss Osagie, a claim to which he admitted.
Council also discovered that the don had offered to change Osagie’s 33 per cent result to a pass mark, in consideration for sexual favours.
According to the vice chancellor, this was established in an audio recording (that went viral in April) which Akindele also admitted to.
