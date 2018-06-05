Home News Offa robbery: Police’s invitation to Saraki, a witch-hunt – NCP Chieftain
Offa robbery: Police’s invitation to Saraki, a witch-hunt – NCP Chieftain
Image result for Offa robbery: Ondo NCP chieftain reacts to Saraki's invitation by PoliceA chieftain of the National Conscience Party (NCP) in Ondo state, Abass Obayoriju has described the invitation of Senate President Bukola Saraki by the police authorities based on the confession of Offa Bank robbers as a ploy to witch-hunt him.

Obayoriju who said the police have the right to investigate and invite any Nigerian, said it appears the Nigerian government is using the police to cage the senate president.

He noted that Nigeria should strengthen its institutions instead of using them to fight perceived enemies.

