Ogun lawmaker alleges plot to frame him up

A lawmaker in the Ogun State house of Assembly, Adebiyi Adeleye has called on Nigerians to safe him from agents of the state who are currently working on how to frame him up and get him behind bars because of differences in perception and ideology, adding that he has gone into hiding due to threats to his life by agents of the state.

Speaking to journalists from hiding, Adeleye said he had to go into hiding for fear of his life and that of his family members, nothing that some powerful state officials are after his life based on rumour that he was about to dump the ruling party.

He added that he was arrested in company of his supporters at his constituency office by men of the Federal SARS, detained and was later released but his loyalists are still in captivity, noting that the state government has been making efforts to rearrest him on trump up charges of illegal possession of arms, murder and armed robbery.

