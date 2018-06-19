Home News Okorocha donates Office complex to Imo NUJ
Okorocha donates Office complex to Imo NUJ
Image result for Okorocha donates Office complex to Imo NUJImo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has handed over an office complex built by his administration to the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ. The keys to the building were handed over, during a media summit.

The hall of the event was filled to capacity as scholars, media practitioners, politicians and government officials came in their numbers to take part in the Imo Nigeria Union of Journalists Summit.

Okorocha said the challenges the country faces presently are the result of communication gap between the leaders and the governed.

Not yet done, the governor said the impression that every leader is bad or corrupt is not good for Nigeria.

The Governor handed over an office complex built by his administration to the state chapter of the union of journalists.

