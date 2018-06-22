Ondo APC chair drums up support for Buhari’s re-election

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo state, Ade Adetimehin has urged Nigerians to support President Muhammudu Buhari’s re-election bid.Adetimehin scored president Buhari high in his fight against corruption, agriculture development and reshaping of the nation’s economy.

He vowed that members of the party in Ondo state would deliver eighty percent of the state total votes for President Buhari.

He noted the state chapter of the party has put in place, necessary arrangements to take part in the party’s national convention slated for Saturday.

Share this: Tweet



