After 4 days in captivity of kidnappers, the wife of Alauga of Auga in Akoko north east Local Government area of Ondo state , Olori Olukemi Agunloye and her driver have been released by their abductors.

The monarch’s wife and her driver who were kidnapped last Sunday were freed last night around 9 0′ clock.

It was gathered that an undisclosed amount of ransom was paid to secure the release of the duo.

