One officer confirmed dead as Police, Shi’ites clash in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police command has confirmed that one of their men was killed by the Shiite members.

The Police and members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, clashed in Kaduna on Wednesday, during a protest against the continued detention of their leader, Ibraheem El Zakzaky.

The slain police man was mobbed to death by the protesters and his rifle carted away.

While the other Policemen ran away the deceased was unable to run as the protesters pelted him with stones, sticks and knives. 11 members of the group have also been arrested.

Meanwhile, the arraignment of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, over alleged culpable homicide was stalled at a Kaduna High Court.

Counsel to the leader of the Islamic Movement, Femi Falana, said the trial was stalled due to the absence of the judge, Justice Gideon Kurada. The trial has been adjourned till July 11.

