One officer killed as Police clash with Shiite members in Kaduna

Tension in Kaduna metropolis and environs as the men of the Nigerian Police and Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, (IMN), the Shiites clashed in Kaduna.

One police man was mobbed to death by the protesters and his rifle carted away at Ahmadu Bello way by Ibrahim Taiwo.

While the rest took to their heels, the diseased was unable to run fast as the protesters descended on him with stones, sticks and knives killing him on the spot.

Shiites movement who had protested the continued detention of their leader, Sheik Ibraheem El Zakzaky tried to gather and continued their protest.

The police authorities had as early as 6am in the morning blocked all the major roads leading to the court premises located at the center of Kaduna metropolis on Ibrahim Taiwo road adjacent to the Kaduna prisons.

The police use heavily armed personnel, armored Personnel carriers and their Hilux Vans to block Independence way, Yakubu Gowan Way, Muhammadu Buhari way and Bida Road and Ahmadu Bello way all within Kaduna metropolis.

Shiite members were still able to gather around Kano road /Ibrahim Taiwo area close to the Central Market where they threatened to match towards the court.

They met a stiff opposition from the security operatives who used gunshots, and tear gas to disperse them.

The situation generated serious tension , shop owners and customers alike took to their heels.

Traders hurriedly closed their shops and scampered for safety as the news travelled across the state and residents run for cover with the fear of being attacked.

Kaduna State Police confirmed that one of their men was killed by the Shiites and 11 Shiites members were arrested.

However journalists were barred from entering the court premises by security operatives.

Defense counsel, Femi Falana (SAN) accused the federal government of contempt of court, saying the court has asked the government to release his clients before now.

He said the court did not sit,that they are informed by the registrar of the court that his lordship, Justice Gideon Kurada is indisposed.

