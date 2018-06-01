Home News Opeyemi Bamidele, one other person shot at Ado-Ekiti APC Secretariat
Image result for Policeman shoots Opeyemi Bamidele, injuring others in EkitiA former member of the House of Representatives and immediate past governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Opeyemi Bamidele, and one other person have been shot.

Our Correspondent reports that the bullet came from the rifle of a mobile policeman who was among those deployed to ensure security at the All Progressives Congress secretariat in Ajilosun, Ado-Ekiti, during a reception organised for the governorship candidate of the party, Kayode Fayemi.

The victims have since been rushed to the hospital. The Policeman was pelted with stones by the mob after he shot at them.

As at the time of this report, the condition of the policeman is yet to be confirmed.

Details later..

