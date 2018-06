An APC governorship aspirant in Osun state, Oyebola Oyemomi said youth and women empowerment is Paramount to nation building.

Oyemomi who was speaking at the APC secretariat in Osogbo, Osun state capital promised to focus on agriculture and industrialization.

He asked other aspirants to make their campaign issue base and desist from character assassination.

He appealed to the people of the state to vote for continuity, saying APC remains the only party that can deliver on its promises.

