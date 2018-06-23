Home News Osun 2018: Omisore picks SDP governorship interest form
Osun 2018: Omisore picks SDP governorship interest form
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Osun 2018: Omisore picks SDP governorship interest form

0
0
now viewing

Osun 2018: Omisore picks SDP governorship interest form

now playing

INEC rules out extension of Continuous Voter Registration

now playing

Osun PDP holds congress, elects new executives

now playing

Controversy in Ondo Labour Party over alleged Mimiko hijack plans

now playing

Mimiko's alleged defection to SDP a rumour - Ondo PDP elders

SDP-APDA-TVCNews
now playing

More than 2,000 Ondo SDP members defect to APDA

Image result for Osun 2018: Omisore picks SDP governorship interest formFormer deputy governor of Osun state, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has picked an interest form, to contest the forthcoming governorship election in his state, at the National Secretariat of the Social Democratic Party in Abuja.

Led by some of his supporters and SDP leaders, Senator Omisore promised to use his vast experience in infrastructure development, to revamp the economic outlook of Osun state, when elected.

SDP National Secretary, Shehu Gabam who received the delegation, disclosed that the SDP remained the credible alternative, especially for undecided voters in Osun state.

Related Posts

INEC rules out extension of Continuous Voter Registration

TVCN 0

Osun PDP holds congress, elects new executives

TVCN 0

Controversy in Ondo Labour Party over alleged Mimiko hijack plans

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies