Osun partners with AfDB on completion of major projects
Osun partners with AfDB on completion of major projects

Osun partners with AfDB on completion of major projects

The Osun State Government is to partner the African Development Bank for the completion of some major projects in the state.

The Nigeria Country Representative of the Bank, Ebrima Faal was in the state, on an exploratory mission, where he said the state managed the resources earlier released to it very well.

The new partnership includes investments in technical education, and urban water supply.

This was revealed during a meeting between top officials of AfDB with Governor Aregbesola at the Government House in Osogbo as part of a one-day visit to Osun on an exploratory mission to support the State’s developmental agenda.

The officials of AfDB led by its Country Director Mr Ebrima Faal, inspected facilities at the Technical College in Osogbo and the waterworks in Ede.
Faal said the visit gave his team the opportunity to see the developmental efforts of the current administration in the state and to determine the subsequent steps to be taken to support the State.
At the Osogbo Technical College, the AfDB delegation was taking to various departs and workshops where modern equipment for carpentry, shoemaking and other machines were displayed.
Technical engineers at the Ede Waterworks conducted the AfDB team round the facilities including the water dam and the water treatment equipment.
The AfDB delegation was accompanied by the Senior Technical Adviser to Osun State Governor on Development Partners and International Relations, Dr. Michael Olugbile as well as members of the State Executive Council including the Commissioner for Education,  Wasiu Omotunde Young, the Commissioner for Commerce, Industries and Cooperatives, Honourable Ismail Adekunle Jayeoba-Alagbada and the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Dr. Dauda Olalekan Yinusa.

 

