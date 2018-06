The Osun State Government has called on the Federal Government to upgrade the locomotive trains in Nigeria to modern fast-moving ones in order to encourage rail transportation.

Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives and Investments, Jayeoba Alagbada, made this known at the take-off of the free train service sponsored by the state from Osogbo to Lagos.

More than 135,000 people have benefited from the state’s free train services that have been taking place since 2010.

