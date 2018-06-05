Home News Oyegun charges new APC State Chairmen on Buhari’s re-election
Oyegun charges new APC State Chairmen on Buhari’s re-election
Oyegun charges new APC State Chairmen on Buhari’s re-election

Oyegun charges new APC State Chairmen on Buhari’s re-election

Image result for Oyegun charges new State APC officials on party's re-electionThe National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Oyegun has charged the newly-inaugurated APC State Chairmen on the re-election of the Party, particularly President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections.

Oyegun made this call while Inaugurating returning and newly-elected State Chairmen at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

He also charges party stakeholders to embrace compromise.

the APC National Chairman also named the Party’s Deputy National Chairman (North), Sen. Lawal Shuaibu to head the APC’s reconciliation efforts following issues that arose from recently conducted ward, local government and state congresses.

