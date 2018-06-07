Patients at Abuja Hospital pleased as health workers resume

After a 43 day strike, members of the Joint Health Sector Union, JOHESU called off their nation wide strike, giving relief to those in need of medical care in Nigeria.

The strike came to an end after the intervention of the national industrial court of Nigeria and the senate president senator Bukola Saraki. Patients at the national hospital in Abuja are now relieved that the long strike has been called off.

TVC’s health correspondent Kemi Balogun reports that normal hospital activities have resumed since the joint health sector union members called off their strike which lasted 43 days before a compromise was reached with the federal government.

The authority of the national hospital said, while the strike lasted, it experienced very low patronage due to obvious factors. But it is glad that the strike has ended.

During the strike, members of JOHESU and the NMA were at logger heads over the demands of the union. Chairman of the Senior Staff Union calls the present relationship between the duo as unhealthy for the system.

Members of the union had carried out the strike due to alleged failure of the federal government through the ministry of health to honor agreements signed with the union.

