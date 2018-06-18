Home News PDP records landslide victory in Rivers’ LG elections
PDP records landslide victory in Rivers’ LG elections
Image result for PDP records landslide victory in Rivers' LG electionsThe Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has recorded a landslide victory in Saturday’s Local Government elections in Rivers State boycotted by the main opposition, All Progressives Congress.

Results declared by the State Independent Electoral Commission Indicate that the PDP won the chairmanship elections for all 23 Local Government Areas.

Chairman of the Commission and Chief Electoral Officer, Retired Justice Chukwunenye Uriri while announcing the results in port harcourt described the council polls as free, fair and violence free.

The commission said results for the 319 wards will be announced later today.

 

