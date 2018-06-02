Home News PDP working to reduce cost of purchasing forms – NWC
PDP working to reduce cost of purchasing forms – NWC
The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has said it seeking ways of reducing the cost of purchasing forms and campaign financing.

National Youth Leader, Ude Okoye, said this will help youths willing to contest for elective positions in next year’s general election.

He disclosed this at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja while receiving a member of the House of Representatives, Tony Nwulu.

Tony Nwulu sponsored the Not Too Young To Run Bill signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

