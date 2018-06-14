Home News Peace Corps Commander urges Police to obey court order
Peace Corps Commander urges Police to obey court order
Peace Corps Commander urges Police to obey court order

Peace Corps Commander urges Police to obey court order

Peace Corps open for settlement - Dickson Akoh

Peace Corps trial : Court fixes July 6th for judgement

Court grants bail to Peace Corps Commandant, Dickson Akoh

Image result for Peace Corps Commander urges Police to obey court order

The Peace Corps of Nigeria has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the immediate reopening of its headquarters by the Police.National Commandant of the Corps, Dickson Akoh disclosed this at a briefing in Abuja on Friday.

The appeal is coming one day after a Federal High Court stopped his trial pending police compliance with separate judgments to vacate the Corps’ premises.

The Commandant also said he can no longer guarantee the peaceful conduct of his men, should the police fail to quit his office.

