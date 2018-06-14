Peace Corps Commander urges Police to obey court order

The Peace Corps of Nigeria has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the immediate reopening of its headquarters by the Police.National Commandant of the Corps, Dickson Akoh disclosed this at a briefing in Abuja on Friday.

The appeal is coming one day after a Federal High Court stopped his trial pending police compliance with separate judgments to vacate the Corps’ premises.

The Commandant also said he can no longer guarantee the peaceful conduct of his men, should the police fail to quit his office.

