Phil Jones to miss Nigeria-England friendly game

Manchester United defender Phil Jones will not be part of the friendly match against the Super Eagles on Saturday in Wembley.

England Manager has given Jones a day off as he is expecting the birth of his child next week.

This means the English team will face their Nigerian opponents with just three options in the central defence positions.

Manchester city full back, Kyle Walker and Tottenham Hotspurs man Eric Dier could fit into the role if required.

England host Super Eagles at Wembley on Saturday before playing Costa Rica five days later at Elland Road.

Share this: Tweet



