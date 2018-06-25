Plateau Massacre: This is one death, too many – ISGN

Integration Summit Group-Nigeria (ISG-N) has condemned last Saturday’s maiming, burning of houses and killing of innocent Nigerians in 11 villages in Plateau State by suspected Fulani Herdsmen.

Close to 200 people were alleged to have butchered in cold blood in an attack that further brings to question the effectiveness of the security apparatus in the country to safeguard the lives of citizens and defend the integrity of the nation.

“It is regrettable that after series of tension in the country due to the activities of the Fulani herdsmen in most parts of the country and the assurance by the Government and the security agencies of being on top of the matter, Nigerians are still being killed on routine basis.

In a press statement signed by the Convener, Integration Summit Group-Nigeria (ISG-N), Dr Chris Ekiyor said that the situation calls for urgent national concern, having reached an alarming rate, with great uncertainty of who the next victim or state would be.

The statement called on both the federal Government and relevant security apparatus to urgently embark on aggressive steps to safeguard Nigerians from Fulani herdsmen attack in all the states of the federation.

The gory sight of victims which included children and women, according to the statement, “is testament to the fact that these set of people have no value for life and as such, have no place in the new Nigeria that seeks for peace and unity of our dear land”.

It would be recalled that other states of the country especially, Bornu, Adamawa, Zamfara, Nasarawa and Benue States, have been the target of these enemies of the nation in the past, resulting in the death of hundreds of people.

Share this: Tweet



