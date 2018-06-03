Home News Police confirm fresh attack in Zamfara village, 15 killed
Police confirm fresh attack in Zamfara village, 15 killed
Police confirm fresh attack in Zamfara village, 15 killed

Police confirm fresh attack in Zamfara village, 15 killed

Offa Bank Robbery: Police invite Saraki for questioning

Russia 2018: Rohr releases Super Eagles' final World Cup squad

Anti-Labour practices: NUPENG issues 21 days ultimatum to NARTO

Ex-ICPC chairman, Mustapha Akanbi, dies at 85

TVC Communications holds first annual Ramadan lecture

The Public Relations officer, Zamfara State police command, Muhammad Shehu, has confirmed that the attack which led to the death of 15 people in the village of Zakuna, was carried out by bandits.

Shehu said that the bandits invaded Zakuna in the early hours of Friday and rustled cows belonging to villagers.

He added that a vigilante group known as Yansakai took on the rustlers, forcing them to flee but they returned and carried the attack.

This fresh attack is coming just six days after 30 people were killed in another community in the state.

