Police confirm fresh attack in Zamfara village, 15 killed

The Public Relations officer, Zamfara State police command, Muhammad Shehu, has confirmed that the attack which led to the death of 15 people in the village of Zakuna, was carried out by bandits.

Shehu said that the bandits invaded Zakuna in the early hours of Friday and rustled cows belonging to villagers.

He added that a vigilante group known as Yansakai took on the rustlers, forcing them to flee but they returned and carried the attack.

This fresh attack is coming just six days after 30 people were killed in another community in the state.

