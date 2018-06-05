Police nab 30 criminal suspects, including child traffickers in Abia

Abia state Police Command has paraded more than 30 criminals suspects including members of three suspected child trafficking syndicates, with a 17-year-old Gift Daniel, who sold her two-day-old baby for N650, 000.

Our Correspondent reports that it was an unusual harvest of criminal suspects at the Abia state police command where more than 30 persons were paraded for various crimes including kidnapping, armed robbery, child trafficking and cultism.

Police Commissioner in Abi state, Anthony Ogbizi, who spoke while briefing newsmen in Umuahia, said the arrests were made possible following raids by his men in the wake of renewed criminal acts in different parts of the state.

The most shocking was that of a medical doctor and his wife based in Okigwe who after delivering a baby girl in their facility at Winnies Hospital, conspired with the mother to sell the baby for N650,000 (Six hundred and fifty thousand naira) to one Blessing, who claims she had registered with the welfare home on the need to adopt a child.

Meanwhile Ngozi Nwaerim who reportedly facilitated the sale of the baby was also arrested by community youths. She narrates her involvement.

This four-man criminal gang was also nabbed for kidnapping and raping their victim’s daughter before she escaped.

The police commissioner, expressed discomfort over the ease with which suspected criminals were being discharged by courts during prosecution.

He said that suspects, who got released during prosecution, return to society to continue with their criminality.

The police boss said the command will carried out a thorough investigation into the offences and arraign the suspects accordingly.

Share this: Tweet



