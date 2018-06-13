Home Health Police uncover illegal blood bank in Lagos
The lagos police command has arrested a man operating illegal blood bank in the shomolu area of Lagos.

Achegbulu Paul operates an illegal blood bank in his one room with children as donors.

Police recovered seven pints of blood in his room.

Achegbulu was arrested after he drew four pints of blood from 17 years old Ayomide Adesanya on Monday June 4 and Sunday June 10. He took two pints each on the two days.

The medical lab technician of 18 Kusa bus stop Bariga was said to have lured under aged kids. He paid them 2,000 naira each while he sold for 7,000

