Pollution: Gbarain-Ekpetiama cluster wants issue addressed

The Gbarain-Ekpetiama cluster in Bayelsa wants its Global Memorandum of Understanding with Shell Petroleum Development Company to capture environmental problems plaguing theircommunities.

They made their position known at a meeting convened by the group ‘Stakeholders Alliance For Corporate Accountability’, and attended by the Irish Ambassador to Nigeria.

Gas flaring

Gas flaring into the atmosphere indicates the location of the SPDC Integrated Oil and Gas Gathering Project in Obunagha in proximity to other communities that make up the Gbarain-Ekpetiama cluster.

The stakeholders Alliance For Corporate Accountability is concerned about the contents and implementation of SPDC’s Global Memorandum of Understanding with the host communities.

The eleven host communities insist that the GMoU should address environmental concerns.

Share this: Tweet



