Presidency releases Buhari’s achievements in 3yrs

Image result for Presidency releases Buhari administration's achievements in 3yrsThe Presidency has released a Fact sheet outlining the policy and programme achievements of the Buhari Administration since it assumed office three years ago.

The 41-page document highlights successes in the Economy, Security and the fight against Corruption, the three priorities of President Buhari’s Change Agenda.

The Fact sheet, which will be updated regularly, showcases improving economic indices, rising investment in agriculture and infrastructure, successes in the fight against terrorism, and ongoing efforts to improve security in the North Central.

In addition, it lists the several measures taken to promote transparency and accountability in government finances.

