Home Business Professionals set to showcase new innovations in Lagos
Professionals set to showcase new innovations in Lagos
Business
News
Nigeria
0

Professionals set to showcase new innovations in Lagos

0
0
now viewing

Professionals set to showcase new innovations in Lagos

now playing

LCCI engages govt on pertinent issues

now playing

LCCI advocates more support for young entrepreneurs

Lagos-Chamber-Of-Commerce-TVCNews2
now playing

President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce tasks leaders on transparency

now playing

Experts seek accountability in leadership

Lagos-Chamber-Of-Commerce-TVCNews
now playing

Improve Nigeria's business environment, LCCI president tells FG

Image result for Professionals set to showcase new innovations in LagosProfessionals in the information communication technology industry said the sector can contribute more to the growth of the Nigerian economy if properly harnessed. Speaking ahead of the 2018 ICTEL expo, President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Babatunde Runwase explained that the breakthrough in most sectors of the economy is one way or the other attached to the growth witnessed in the country’s ICT sector.

He added that the expo will give opportunity to build and re enforce strategic relationships within the ICT and telcoms industry.

Related Posts

LCCI engages govt on pertinent issues

TVCN 0

LCCI advocates more support for young entrepreneurs

TVCN 0
Lagos-Chamber-Of-Commerce-TVCNews2

President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce tasks leaders on transparency

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies