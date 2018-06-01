Professionals set to showcase new innovations in Lagos

Professionals in the information communication technology industry said the sector can contribute more to the growth of the Nigerian economy if properly harnessed. Speaking ahead of the 2018 ICTEL expo, President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Babatunde Runwase explained that the breakthrough in most sectors of the economy is one way or the other attached to the growth witnessed in the country’s ICT sector.

He added that the expo will give opportunity to build and re enforce strategic relationships within the ICT and telcoms industry.

