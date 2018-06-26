Put an end to killings in Plateau, NLC tells Buhari

The Nigeria Labour Congress has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately directly all security agencies to put an end to the needless killings in three local governments in Plateau state.

NLC particularly said it is deeply saddened by the renewed violence in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Governments of Plateau State and their environs leading to the killing of over 86 persons ( as per police report) by suspected killer-herdsmen at the weekend.

“We are disturbed by the range of targets, the duration of these attacks and the scope of casualties and destruction.

“Even in a full scale war with another country, the statistics are numbing. Therefore, for the umpteenth time we condemn these killings in their entirety.”

The Labour union described the killings as senseless and barbaric, and capable of threatening to shatter once and for all the bonds of brotherhood and peaceful co-existence.

NLC charged the security operatives, though stretched, to do more to restore the confidence of the civil populace.

“If the emerging allegations are true that the attacks went on unchecked for hours, then something needs to be done about the reaction time of our internal security operations in the state,” NLC said.

NLC however called on governments to quickly move to rebuild these communities and restore shattered lives as well as put and end to this anarchy.

