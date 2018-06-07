Home News Reps in rowdy session over June 12 declaration
Reps in rowdy session over June 12 declaration
Reps in rowdy session over June 12 declaration

Nigeria’s House of Representatives is currently in rowdy session over the declaration of June 12 as democracy day by President Muhammadu Buhari.

While some spoke for, others spoke against it, with lawmakers from the South-west seen chanting “MKO is our man o”.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday declared that June 12, every year will now be celebrated as Democracy Day. He also honoured winner of the June 12 Presidential election, MKO Abiola, and his running mate, Babangida Kingibe with GCFR and GCON respectively.

Details later….

