Revenue from car importation drops by 20% – NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority said revenue on car importation into the country has dropped by 20 per cent this year.

This is attributed to Government’s Automotive Policy which has already shown effects on the transport sector.

The Managing Director, NPA, Hadiza Bala-Usman disclosed this during a meeting with the House of Representatives Committee on Ports Harbours and Waterways.

The automotive policy was introduced to encourage local car production and assembly plants.

Its implementation has witnessed drastic drop in car importation, leading to reduction in revenue from import duties.

Bala-Usman calls on the government to review the automotive policy which she says, is yet to create the desired impacts.

