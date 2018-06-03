Rivers PDP lawmaker defects to APC

A member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Manah has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC. The lawmakers decision to join the APC comes amidst his recent criticisms of the state Assembly’s leadership as well as the incumbent state government.

He was welcomed intothe APC by top party officials at a reception in Ahoada East Local Government Area.

Correspondent UcheOkoro reports that Martins Manah represents the Ahoada East Constituency 1 in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

His defection was the climax of his faceoff with leadership of the house and by extension the incumbent state government with whom the legislature enjoys a cordial relationship.

For instance he accuses some principal officers of the assembly of mismanagement and misappropriating funds of up to N600m (six hundred million naira). While he said the 8th assembly lacks credibility and independence under the current administration.

The APC in Rivers State considers the defection of the state lawmaker as one of its biggest political harvest since the elections of 2015. And indeed it is seen as a morale booster for a party determined to return to the brick house in2019.

Party leaders at the occasion have also predicted that some other members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have also concluded plans to defect from the PDP to APC in the coming weeks.

