Robbers attack home of Imo former Commissioner

APC’s Coalition Group spokesman in Imo State, Theodore Ekechi has escaped a robbery attack on his home.

The robbers entered the house through the ceiling, ransacked his home and carted away some items.

The former Information Commissioner said he is shocked by the incident, because nothing of such has ever happened in the neighbourhood before. He added that the robbers made away with four (4) gold wrist watches, 20 HP laptops, archive official documents, jewelries, among other things.

“This has never happened since 2011 when I started living in this neighborhood, we have never had any incident of burglary”. He asserted

And he continued, “I’m been worried about the timing of this, considering the fact that I have been vocal about the happenings in Imo state politically, as it concerns who becomes the governor of the state come 2019.

I’m also worried that when I receive calls and messages of commendation or solidarity, it has always ended by warning me to be careful about my life and also beef up my security”. The APC Allied Forces Spokesman affirmed

Theodore Ekechi, however said that the awful incident will not intimidate or discourage him in speaking out against the happenings in Imo state.

