Rohr plays down on Eagles loss in friendly matches

Head Coach of Nigeria, Gernot Rohr, has maintained that the result that really matters will be at the World Cup after the Super Eagles lost for the second straight time in their warm up games.

The Czech Republic defeated Nigeria by one-goal to nothing on Wednesday.

This is just days after losing 2-1 to England at Wembley. The Czech team did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Rohr admitted the Eagles are intensifying training to be ready for the World Cup with just a week to the kick off and their first group game against Croatia.

