Russia 2018: Mo Salah fit for Egypt’s opener

Egypt Coach, Hector Cuper said forward Mohamed Salah is “almost 100%” certain to play in Friday’s World Cup opener against Uruguay in Yekaterinburg.

Salah, has not played since injuring shoulder ligaments during Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid on 26 May.

Cuper said Salah is almost 100% fit and “doing very well” and had recovered very quickly.

Uruguay, meanwhile, are expected to name a youthful midfield featuring 20 year-old Rodrigo Bentancur and Nahitan Nandez, 2

But they boast plenty of experience elsewhere, not least the potent frontline of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

