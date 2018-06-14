Home Football Russia 2018: Mo Salah fit for Egypt’s opener
Russia 2018: Mo Salah fit for Egypt’s opener
Football
International
Sports
0

Russia 2018: Mo Salah fit for Egypt’s opener

0
0
now viewing

Russia 2018: Mo Salah fit for Egypt’s opener

now playing

Russia thrash Saudi 5-0 in World Cup opener

now playing

Russia 2018: Robbie Williams stars in opening ceremony

now playing

Spain fire World cup coach 24 hours before tournament

now playing

FIFA to announce 2026 world cup host today

now playing

Mo Salah feeling good as Egypt train in Russia

Image result for Russia 2018: Mo Salah fit for Egypt's opener

Egypt Coach, Hector Cuper said forward Mohamed Salah is “almost 100%” certain to play in Friday’s World Cup opener against Uruguay in Yekaterinburg.

Salah, has not played since injuring shoulder ligaments during Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid on 26 May.

Cuper said Salah is almost 100% fit and “doing very well” and had recovered very quickly.

Uruguay, meanwhile, are expected to name a youthful midfield featuring 20 year-old Rodrigo Bentancur and Nahitan Nandez, 2

But they boast plenty of experience elsewhere, not least the potent frontline of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

Related Posts

Russia thrash Saudi 5-0 in World Cup opener

TVCN 0

Russia 2018: Robbie Williams stars in opening ceremony

TVCN 0

Spain fire World cup coach 24 hours before tournament

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies