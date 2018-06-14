Home Football Russia 2018: Robbie Williams stars in opening ceremony
Russia 2018: Robbie Williams stars in opening ceremony
Image result for Russia 2018: Robbie Williams stars in opening ceremony

Robbie Williams and Russian soloist Aida Garifullina kick started the World Cup with an energetic performance during the opening ceremony in Moscow.

After each singer took centre stage alone, Williams was joined by Garifullina for a duet on his hit song ‘Angels’ much to the delight of the sell out crowd.

Brazil legend Ronaldo also featured in the ceremony before Williams sang a medley of his hits from the edge of the pitch, in which at one point the British singer appeared to make an obscene gesture to the camera.

Russian President Vladimir Putin then addressed the crowd before Russia and Saudi Arabia got the tournament underway.

